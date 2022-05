On 27 April 2022, BaFin imposed an administrative fine amounting to 115,000 euros on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA .

The sanction related to a breach of the first subparagraph of Article 17 (1) of the Market Abuse Regulation ( MAR ). Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA failed to publish inside information without undue delay.

The company may lodge an appeal against the administrative fine order.