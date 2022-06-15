Drawbridge Wins ‘IT Provider: Cyber Security’ Award at the 2022 Drawdown Awards

Drawbridge, a premier provider of cybersecurity software and solutions to the alternative investment industry, today announced it has been selected as ‘IT Provider: Cyber Security’ at the 2022 Drawdown Awards.

The Drawdown Awards service provider categories recognize vendors who provide private equity firms with best-in-class solutions and expertise to drive growth.

This is the fourth major industry award for Drawbridge in 2022 as the company was recently named Best Cyber-Security Solution’ at the With Intelligence HFM US Quant Services Awards 2022, Best Firmwide Security Solution’ at the 2022 Private Asset Management Awards and ‘Best Cyber-Security Solution’ at the 2022 With Intelligence HFM US Technology Awards.

“This is an outstanding achievement by our entire team, and we are honored to be recognized for our work providing cybersecurity software solutions to the private equity industry,” said Jason Elmer, Founder and CEO of Drawbridge. “This win highlights our commitment to delivering exceptional and innovative technology to help our private equity clients meet continually evolving cybersecurity and business goals.”

The news caps a strong first six months in 2022 for the business. It recently announced a new corporate identity reflecting its evolution into a modern technology partner for the alternative investment industry, along with continued global expansion, and a 166% annual increase in its client base. This followed the launch of an Industry Analyst Board (IAB) made up of leaders from within its client base as well as other industry leaders not affiliated with Drawbridge. From a personnel perspective, Drawbridge has made significant gains, with senior appointments across the business-critical areas of software development, client success and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). In addition, the company recently welcomed industry titan Edna Conway - a sought-after cybersecurity industry influencer and Security & Risk Officer for Microsoft Azure - to its Board of Directors.