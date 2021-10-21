Drawbridge Wins ‘Best Cyber Security Provider’ At The 2021 Private Equity Wire US Awards

Drawbridge, a premier provider of cybersecurity software and solutions to the alternative investment industry, today announced it was named ‘Best Cyber Security Provider’ at the 2021 Private Equity Wire US Awards.
The 2021 Private Equity Wire US Awards were held on Oct. 20, 2021, in New York. The prestigious awards recognize the leading innovators and pioneers across a wide range of categories. Winners for the service provider awards were chosen via a survey of over 400 GPs and other key industry participants.
This is the second major industry award for Drawbridge in recent months, as the company was recently named ‘Best Cyber Security Firm’ at the 2021 AltCredit European Performance & Services Awards. Drawbridge was also shortlisted as Hedgeweek’s Best Cybersecurity Provider and HFM’s Best Cyber- Security Service awards this year.
“2021 continues to be a landmark year for Drawbridge, and it’s an honor to now be recognized as Best Cyber Security Provider at the 2021 Private Equity Wire Awards, decided by our customers and peers,” said Jason Elmer, Founder and CEO of Drawbridge. “This win is a testament to the loyalty of our customers and dedication of our staff, who are constantly innovating to provide our global customers best-in-class cybersecurity software solutions that help them on their journey navigating today’s complex threat landscape.”
This accolade is the latest in a string of successes for Drawbridge in 2021. Earlier in the year the company secured a growth equity investment from Long Ridge Equity Partners, and launched a new module in its flagship technology platform designed specifically for Private Equity (PE) funds to give them a single view to monitor the complete cyber risk profiles of their portfolio companies in real-time. Drawbridge has also invested in key industry talent throughout the year, naming fintech industry pioneer Scott DePetris as President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) as well as a member of the Board of Directors, and recently announcing Thomas Fallucco has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).