Drawbridge Names Thomas Fallucco Chief Revenue Officer - Senior Business Development Professional Joins Drawbridge To Drive Continued Global Growth

Drawbridge, a premier provider of cybersecurity software and solutions to the alternative investment industry, today announced the appointment of Thomas Fallucco as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Fallucco will be responsible for driving continued growth while expanding a global footprint through international business and enhancing client relationships and service.
Fallucco brings over 20 years of leadership experience across sales, partnerships and marketing to his role at Drawbridge, with extensive experience serving financial services and funds within the alternative investment space. Prior to Drawbridge, Fallucco served as CRO at Kobiton where he assisted in the acquisition of competitor Mobile Labs, designed the organization for scale, aligned client-centric resources and rebuilt the new logo sales team. Earlier in his career, Fallucco held leadership roles at Secureworks, where he led the global channel team, and subsequently oversaw U.S. and Canadian sales teams.
“As the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve, Drawbridge is committed to providing our clients best-in-breed software coupled with deep industry and technical expertise to safeguard them against internal and external threats,” said Jason Elmer, Founder and CEO, Drawbridge. “Thomas’ proven track record scaling many high-growth technology companies by delivering innovative strategies and exceptional client service will be invaluable to us as we continue our period of hyper-growth.”
“The remarkable success and expansion Drawbridge has recorded to date is a testament to the extraordinary team, industry-leading platform and services the company provides to the alternative investment community,” said Thomas Fallucco, CRO, Drawbridge. “Drawbridge is ideally positioned to help firms manage today’s dynamic emerging threats and regulatory requirements, and I am thrilled to join Jason and the team to help accelerate growth at such an exciting time in the company’s history.”