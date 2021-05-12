Drawbridge Appoints Darrell Tucker Managing Director, Client Services - Industry Veteran Joins Growing Global Executive Team To Drive Enhanced Client Experience And Engagement

Drawbridge, a premier provider of cybersecurity software and solutions to the alternative investment industry, today announced the appointment of Darrell Tucker as Managing Director, Client Services. Tucker will join the Drawbridge Executive Team and be responsible for managing global client engagement, identifying methods to enhance the overall client experience for Drawbridge platform users and driving customer success.
Tucker brings over 20 years of client engagement, technical services, growth development and operational experience in the financial services industry to Drawbridge. Most recently he served as Managing Director of Sales & Business Development at Siepe, a cloud and data analytics provider. Prior to Siepe, Tucker spent ten years at Abacus Group, where he began as Director, Technical Services before being elevated to Managing Director, Business Development. Earlier in his career, he was the Head of US Project Management for Options-IT and Technical Director for BNP Paribas’s Prime Brokerage Division in the Eastern Region.
“Darrell’s deep industry knowledge, leadership experience and client service expertise are a perfect fit for Drawbridge, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the team,” said Jason Elmer, CEO, Drawbridge. “Now more than ever, alternative investment firms need a trusted and reliable cybersecurity partner to help them navigate the evolving threat landscape and manage their most complex cybersecurity programs. Darrell’s commitment to client success will be crucial for us as we continuously deliver the best customer experience to our burgeoning client base.”
“Drawbridge is in the midst of remarkable global client growth, which is a testament to the strength of its software, services and commitment to delivering exceptional client experiences,” said Darrell Tucker, Managing Director, Client Services, Drawbridge. “I’m thrilled to join Drawbridge at such an exciting time in the company’s history to expand our culture of service excellence, enhance client delivery and ensure our clients maximize their use of the Drawbridge platform.”