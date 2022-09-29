Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft („Porsche AG“) New In The Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard Segment

Porsche AG (ISIN: DE000PAG9113) has been listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since today. The shares had an initial listing price of €84.00.
The IPO was accompanied by BofA Securities, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan (respectively Joint Global Coordinators), BNP PARIBAS, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley (respectively Senior Joint Bookrunners), Santander, Barclays, Société Générale, UniCredit Bank AG (respectively Joint Bookrunners), COMMERZBANK, Crédit Agricole CIB, LBBW und Mizuho (respectively Co-Lead Managers). Goldman Sachs acts as designated sponsors on Xetra. The execution is done by Baader Bank, which also acts as specialist on the trading venue Börse Frankfurt.
Porsche AG is a sports car manufacturer based in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen. In 2021, the company delivered more than 300,000 vehicles of the 911, 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Cayenne, Macan, Panamera and Taycan models to customers worldwide and achieved an operating profit of 5.3 billion euros. Porsche has plants in Stuttgart and Leipzig and operates a development centre in Weissach. The company employs around 37,000 people.