Dr Constantin Bettermann Joins The Group Executive Committee Of Boerse Stuttgart Group

Dr Constantin Bettermann has also been appointed as Managing Director at Baden-Wuerttembergische Wertpapierboerse

Dr Constantin Bettermann becomes a member of the Group Executive Committee of Boerse Stuttgart Group with immediate effect. He has also been appointed as Managing Director of the public entity Baden-Wuerttembergische Wertpapierboerse, starting from 15 September 2022. In addition, as from 1 October 2022, he has been appointed as Managing Director of the public entity’s operating company Baden-Wuerttembergische Wertpapierboerse GmbH. This company is part of Boerse Stuttgart Group, the sixth largest exchange group in Europe.

Dr Constantin Bettermann, who holds a doctorate in law, joined Boerse Stuttgart Group in November 2021. He has been in charge of the Group’s Legal and Committee Support departments and will continue to hold this position in addition to his function as Managing Director.

Before he began working at Boerse Stuttgart Group, Dr Bettermann headed the global Legal, IP and Corporate Governance departments of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG. Prior to this, he worked as a lawyer at the Frankfurt office of the international law firm Baker McKenzie.

The 41-year-old Dr Constantin Bettermann will lead the public entity Baden-Wuerttembergische Wertpapierboerse and Baden-Wuerttembergische Wertpapierboerse GmbH together with the Managing Directors Dr Katja Bodenhöfer-Alte and Oliver Hans.

“We are delighted that Dr Constantin Bettermann will strengthen the management team of Boerse Stuttgart Group. With his international leadership experience and in-depth legal and business expertise, he will contribute to the implementation of our growth ambitions,” said Dr Matthias Voelkel, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Group.