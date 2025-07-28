Documentation On BME Scaleup By Saint Croix Holding Immobilier SOCIMI

• It is the ninth company to file initial disclosure documentation with BME's growth markets so far this year

The Market Coordination and Listing Committee considers that Saint Croix Holding Immobilier, SOCIMI, S.A. will meet the requirements for listing on BME Scaleup. It is the ninth company to register initial documentation on BME's growth markets so far this year.

The Board of Directors of the company, which has been listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange since December 2011, has taken the closing price of the shares on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange on the day prior to their listing on BME Scaleup as the reference for the commencement of trading.

The Registered Advisor of the Company is PKF Attest Servicios Empresariales.

The Company focuses its activity on the management of a diversified portfolio of real estate, mainly comprising office and university buildings, shopping centres and commercial premises, hotels and a hospital.

The initial documentation of Saint Croix Holding Immobilier, SOCIMI, S.A. is available on the BME Scaleup websiteopens in a new tab, where all the information relating to the company and its business can be found.

BME's growth markets (BME Growth and BME Scaleup) are aimed at small and medium-sized companies. In 2024, these markets welcomed 23 new companies and already have more than 150 companies admitted to trading. BME Growthopens in a new tab enables small-cap companies from all sectors, with a significant presence of technology companies, to finance their growth, with recurring access to capital increases and a broad base of domestic and international investors. BME Scaleupopens in a new tab is particularly aimed at scaleups, although it is also open to other types of companies such as SMEs, SOCIMIs and family businesses. This market adapts to the needs of these companies by making the requirements for incorporation more flexible, while offering the necessary transparency to investors. The advantages of accessing the capital markets for small and medium-sized companies include financing, reputation, visibility, boosting inorganic growth and making it easier to attract and retain talent.

With these growth markets, BME completes its range of services. BME has a market for each type of company, from the first approaches to the capital markets, with the formation of the Pre-Market Environment, to large listed companies.