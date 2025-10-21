Do The Right Thing: Part II - Speech By Therese Chambers, Joint Executive Director Of Enforcement And Market Oversight, UK Financial Conduct Authority, Delivered At The City & Financial Global FCA Investigations And Enforcement Summit

The right thing in practice

Let me give you an example of what this looks like in practice.

In December 2024, we charged John Dance, WealthTek’s principal partner, with 9 criminal offences including multiple counts of fraud and money laundering.

In April this year, we launched an investigation into Barclays for opening a client money account for WealthTek without doing two simple things.

Check that the firm was permitted by the FCA to hold client money – it wasn’t.

And understand how WealthTek would use the account.

Clients deposited £34 million into the account, which should never have been opened in the first place.

We believe Dance helped himself to a chunk of that to fund his extravagant lifestyle – and Barclays’ lax controls allowed it.

I’ve said publicly that if you provide banking for fraudsters, we will scrutinise those controls with care.

Taking enforcement action against Barclays was the right thing to do.

But Barclays did the right thing, too.

They chose to co-operate with us extensively, which helped us conclude our investigation within three months.

That kind of speed is good for the wider system and Barclays alike.

They avoided the cost and strain of a much longer investigation.

And, given the timing, we pragmatically agreed to combine publication of this outcome with another anti-money laundering case involving Barclays.

Which helped them manage the risks around having two enforcement outcomes published in quick succession.

Barclays also agreed to voluntarily pay £6.3 million to WealthTek’s clients, helping to reduce the shortfall they are currently facing.

As a result, we reduced the financial penalty we imposed on Barclays.

They ended up with a penalty of £3 million, but it could easily have been twice that.

Sometimes doing the right thing can help you avoid a financial penalty altogether.

Our investigation into H2O found that the firm failed to carry out due diligence on investments; had few policies in place to manage potential conflicts of interest; and provided the FCA with false or misleading statements and documentation.

These are serious breaches, which would typically result in a substantial fine.

But H2O worked with us and agreed to make €250 million available to anyone whose investments were trapped and apply to cancel its authorisation.

So, we chose to forego a fine.

When firms do the right thing, we take notice – and they can benefit.

We took enforcement action against three firms last year in relation to their treatment of borrowers in financial difficulty.

The three firms operated voluntary redress schemes worth an estimated £354 million.

We reduced the amount of our financial penalties for all three.

HSBC, for example, invested £94 million in identifying and remedying issues with their treatment of customers, and paid redress of £185 million to over 1.5 million of them.

We reduced their penalty by more than half.

If you do the right thing – cooperate with us, take responsibility, and put things right for consumers – we will do the right thing too by reducing the penalty we impose.

But firms don’t need to wait until we open an enforcement investigation to do the right thing.

We use our supervisory powers in a way that offers firms a chance to do the right thing well before an investigation is opened.

If you take responsibility and resolve an issue early, you can avoid skilled persons reports, formal requirements, and enforcement referrals.

You’ve likely seen coverage of our motor insurance compensation scheme – which is a direct result of our supervisory work.

In 2022, we warned insurers not to undervalue cars when settling claims.

In 2023, we published a Voluntary Requirement, requiring Direct Line Group to review five years of claims outcomes and pay redress as needed.

And after an initial review last year, we found that some motor insurers had short-changed customers on claims.

An estimated 270,000 drivers are expected to receive £200 million in compensation.

Of that, £129 million has already been paid to nearly 150,000 customers.

Moreover, insurers re-evaluated their claims process and rewrote them in line with our Consumer Duty.

But there was no need for enforcement – because they’re making it right by the consumers they wronged.

But if you don’t put things right, we will act.

Starling had multiple chances to do just that.

First in 2021, when they agreed to restrict opening accounts for high-risk customers – but didn’t.

And again in 2023, when their automated screening system fell short and exposed issues within their financial sanctions framework.

After a 14-month investigation, we imposed a £28 million fine.