DNA From Fiserv Selected By Third Federal As Part Of Its Digital Transformation - Fiserv Core Solution Recognized With Advanced Technology Award, Designated Luminary By Celent For Best-In-Class Technology And Technical Capability

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, today announced it will deliver digital innovation through the award-winning DNA® platform to Third Federal Savings & Loan. The platform will better equip Third Federal to serve account holders through future-ready technologies and real-time transactions via all channels, propelling customization and growth.

Third Federal, a $17bn bank based in Cleveland, selected DNA as they sought to improve operations and efficiency, offer the best possible products for consumers and homeowners, deploy new products with speed, enable seamless integration with best-of-breed solutions, and incorporate a core processing system that will support the financial institution’s long-term growth objectives.

“Everything we do at Third Federal is focused on serving our customers and associates. An open and real-time core solution that allows us to easily integrate with third parties and provide a superior user experience helps us achieve this goal,” said Third Federal Chief Information Officer, Andy Rubino. “We regularly evaluate new ways to improve the service we offer, and the Fiserv DNA core platform empowers us to create a seamless customer experience.”

DNA leads the way in awards and client satisfaction

DNA’s continued enhancements were recently recognized by research and advisory firm Celent in its 2024 xCelent Awards for community-based financial institution core systems, earning an xCelent Advanced Technology Award for its best-in-class technology architecture, with a high breadth of functionality complemented by significant customer base and support capabilities. In addition, DNA was designated a Luminary for technical capability. Celent noted that the diversity of DNA’s client base by institution type, size and geographic market are indicators of its technological superiority.

“Fiserv continues to invest heavily in its modern real-time DNA core system, with its scalable architecture, open integration, deployment flexibility and configurability making it a top solution for banks and credit unions,” said Craig Focardi, principal analyst, Celent. “Recent enhancements for public cloud deployment, commercial loan servicing, and open ecosystem integration will continue to appeal to financial institutions seeking to replace their current core systems.”

“As financial institutions face pressure to meet consumer expectations, they should scan the horizon for future-ready technology that enables innovative, differentiated experiences,” said Dudley White, president, Core Account Processing Solutions, Fiserv. “DNA accelerates and elevates financial institutions’ ability to respond to change, facilitate engagement and growth, and help them get ahead of what’s next.”