Distribuzione Elettrica Adriatica Lists On Euronext Growth Milan

9 th listing of 2024 on Euronext Growth Milan

27 th listing on Euronext in 2024

The company raised €7.9 millioni

Borsa Italiana, part of the Euronext Group, today congratulates Distribuzione Elettrica Adriatica (DEA) on its listing on Euronext Growth Milan.

DEA is a leading operator in the distribution of electric power and management of public lighting in Central and Northern Italy.

DEA’s listing represents the 9th listing this year on Euronext Growth Milan, Borsa Italiana’s market for small and medium-sized companies, and it is Euronext’s 27th listing of the year.

In the placement phase, Distribuzione Elettrica Adriatica raised €7.9 million.

Massimiliano Riderelli Belli, General Manager of DEA, said: “Today we have reached a significant milestone, which inaugurates a new era for our company. The success of this IPO confirms the validity of our strategy and prepares us for new growth opportunities. The public listing provides us with new capital, necessary to consolidate our position among market leaders and finance development, allowing us to continue our acquisition path and enter the élite top ten national infrastructure players, qualifying us for the electricity distribution concession tenders from 2030. In recent years, we have made the most of the opportunities in a dynamic market, increasing our growth. We are excited and proud of the success of the IPO, and we are ready to create long-term value together with our new shareholders."





Massimiliano Riderelli Belli, General Manager of DEA, rang the bell during the market opening ceremony this morning to celebrate the company’s listing