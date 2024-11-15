Disruption In Regular Mail Service – See What Measures The Autorité des Marchés Financiers Has Put In Place For The Duration Of The Labour Conflict

Canada Post has announced in a news release that the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) began a national strike on Friday, November 15, 2024, at 12:01 a.m. ET. Canada Post's operations will shut down during the national strike.

The Autorité des marchés financiers (“AMF”) has consequently implemented flexible alternative measures to ensure operational continuity and maintain services to financial consumers, industry representatives, reporting issuers, investment funds and financial institutions.

Among other arrangements, the AMF is planning to use private courier services when it needs to communicate in a timely manner with its clients.

Financial industry professionals, firms, reporting issuers, investment funds, insurers and financial institutions are asked to also implement measures to meet their obligations and thereby ensure compliance with the laws and regulations administered by the AMF. Such measures may include delivering documents by private courier or by hand to the offices of the AMF.

Measures for practitioners and candidates

To avoid any delays due to the strike at Canada Post, we recommend AMF E-Services for all your transactions with the AMF.

You can securely complete all stages of an application using AMF E-Services, including submitting any documents and paying any fees required to ensure the timely processing of your file.

When transactions are completed via AMF E-Services, you can be assured that your file will be efficiently managed by AMF staff in accordance with the requirements associated with your profile.

Practitioners and firms

Representatives and firms must make sure that all documents and payments associated with their applications are received by the AMF on time. Late applications may not be processed.

Candidates

Exceptionally, candidates not registered for AMF E-Services who are awaiting a recognition of minimum qualifications, a notice of examination, exam results or a probationary certificate confirming their probationary period start date will receive the aforementioned via private courier.

The AMF stopped using Canada Post to deliver exam preparation manuals on November 13, 2024, and will temporarily be using Purolator. Current delivery rates will remain unchanged.

Measures for reporting issuers (firms and investment funds)

If necessary, the AMF will publish a blanket decision exempting, under certain conditions, reporting issuers from the requirement to deliver interim financial reports, annual financial statements, MD&As and management of fund performance reports. This exemption will not cover the requirement to file documents with the AMF and disclose financial results.

Filings other than those required to be made via SEDAR+, SEDI or NRD

Except in the case of filings required to be made via SEDAR+, SEDI or NRD, all documents that individuals and firms are required to submit to the AMF must be sent by facsimile or special delivery.

Such documents must be delivered to:

au 800, rue du Square-Victoria, bureau 2200, Montréal (Québec) H3C 0B4; or

au 2640, boulevard Laurier, bureau 400, Québec (Québec) G1V 5C1.

The AMF’s general fax number is 514 873-3090.

Filers are reminded that the disruption in regular mail service will not have any impact on filings required to be made via SEDAR+, SEDI or NRD.

The AMF asks reporting issuers and other affected parties to consult with their service providers on alternative delivery options and with their legal counsel on how to best fulfill their obligations relating to offering documents, take-over bids and proxy solicitations.

Applications for exemptive relief from requirements to deliver documents

During the disruption of regular mail service, there may be a need to apply for exemptive relief from requirements to deliver documents to securityholders and other parties. Urgent applications will be processed promptly.

Industry participants may also refer to Policy Statement 11-201 respecting Electronic Delivery of Documents (pdf - 158 KB) This link will open in a new window .

Contacts for issuers and investment funds wishing to apply for exemptive relief:

Marie-Claude Brunet-Ladrie

Director, Supervision of Issuers and Insiders

514 395-0337, ext. 4391

Marie-Claude.Brunet-Ladrie@lautorite.qc.ca

Sophie Hamel

Director, Investment Products Supervision

514 395-0337, ext. 446

Sophie.Hamel@lautorite.qc.ca

Contact for take-over bids:

Patrick Théoret

Director, Corporate Finance Transactions

514 395-0337, ext. 4381

Patrick.Theoret@lautorite.qc.ca

Measures for financial institutions or their agents

Financial institutions or their agents must send all documents via the file transfer service (FTS) or private courier. It is therefore important to provide a recipient name and an e-mail address that can be used to send an acknowledgement of receipt, where necessary, or any other subsequent correspondence.

If you have any questions about how your dealings with the AMF may be affected by the strike at Canada Post, you can call the AMF Information Centre at 1 877 525-0337 or complete a Request for information form This link will open in a new window.