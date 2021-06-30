Digiterre Appoints Patrick Bishop As Sales Director

Digiterre, a software and data engineering consultancy, today announced the appointment of Patrick Bishop as Sales Director. Patrick joins Digiterre from Scott Logic where he was Head of Business Development. Jeremy Toop is also appointed Senior Business Development Executive to support the continued growth of the business.
Ian Murrin, CEO and Founder, Digiterre, said: “We are delighted that Patrick has agreed to join Digiterre at a time of tremendous growth for the business. Patrick is a well-regarded sales leader within technology consulting and professional services, with deep experience of advanced software development and data engineering solutions. As technology continues to move up the organisational agenda, data and analytics are emerging as crucial enablers of digital transformation, innovation and operational efficiency. Patrick will play a key role in strengthening our long-term relationships in financial services, energy and the public sector and shaping our plans to help clients apply technology expertise to solve their most significant organisational problems.”
Patrick Bishop, Sales Director, Digiterre, said: “I am excited to join Digiterre and help build on its reputation for excellence in software and data engineering and its distinctively collaborative, caring and respectful culture. I look forward to supporting Digiterre’s clients as they realise the unique value of data and analytics in the digital age.”
Patrick Bishop has 17 years’ experience in business development and client-facing roles across the financial services, technology and professional services sectors, and has previously worked at Scott Logic, Bloomberg, Fidessa, JustGiving and Featurespace.
Jeremy Toop is a senior new business sales executive who has worked at Transaction Network Services, Fidessa, SIX and Thomson Financial.