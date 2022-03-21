Digiterre Appoints Mark Pickering As Director, Energy And Commodities

Digiterre, a software and data engineering consultancy, today announced the appointment of Mark Pickering as Director, Energy and Commodities. Mark joins Digiterre from CIO Squared, an IT consultancy he founded to serve the Oil & Gas, Energy & Commodities, and financial services sectors.
Ian Murrin, CEO and Founder, Digiterre, said: We are delighted that Mark has agreed to join Digiterre at a time of enormous growth for the business. Mark is a highly regarded CIO and business leader, and his wealth of experience will undoubtedly add tremendous value to our clients and our business. Mark has worked with some of the leading organisations in the oil & gas and energy & commodities sectors, including ADNOC, Glencore, Varo Energy, BP, Eni, EDF Trading, Shell Trading and Enron. He will play a key role in strengthening our long-term client relationships and shaping our plans to help more clients solve their toughest technological challenges.”
Mark said: “I have been impressed with the team at Digiterre and their focus and success at building software solutions to solve tricky industry problems – a rare but increasingly required skill and an area I have been deeply involved in throughout my career. I look forward to helping Digiterre build on its excellent reputation to help them grow their business in the Energy and Commodity space.”
Mark’s 30+ year career spans numerous positions including Global CIO roles at Shell Trading, EDF Trading and Enron.