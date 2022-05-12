DigitalBits Blockchain Now Live On Fireblocks Including Integration For Fungible Tokens And NFTs - The DigitalBits blockchain Will Now Be Accessible To Over 1,200 Crypto And Digital Asset Businesses On The Fireblocks Network

DigitalBits Foundation, a leading contributor for DigitalBits, protocol layer blockchain prioritizes security, speed, and cost-savings and focused on supporting consumer digital assets, and Fireblocks, the leading enterprise-grade platform delivering a secure infrastructure for moving, storing, and issuing digital assets, announced today the completion of the direct integration of the DigitalBits blockchain with Fireblocks. This integration will provide Fireblocks customers with a secure way of accessing the DigitalBits blockchain, as well as the tools they need to build products and services - such as branded cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and other digital assets - by leveraging the DigitalBits blockchain.

Daniele Mensi, DigitalBits Foundation Managing Director, comments: “This strategic integration by Fireblocks is a huge milestone within the DigitalBits ecosystem. This unlocks exciting growth opportunities by enabling the connection of the DigitalBits blockchain inclusive of a new category of tokens with global institutions that are embracing digital assets.”

DigitalBits, a blockchain attracting leading organizations and icons, enables enhanced connections for consumers and brands that leverage branded tokens, NFTs, and web3 applications to access richer experiences inclusive of exclusive digital and/or physical products. This integration is a major milestone for the DigitalBits ecosystem as Fireblocks now offers full multi-token support for assets built on DigitalBits’ blockchain.

“We are excited to launch this new integration of the DigitalBits blockchain on Fireblocks,” said Michael Shaulov, CEO of Fireblocks. “Now, our customers can access the DigitalBits blockchain through the Fireblocks platform, and developers can leverage the Fireblocks suite to manage the entire lifecycle of minting, issuing, burning, and managing fungible tokens and NFTs powered by the DigitalBits blockchain. We look forward to building alongside these communities to deliver a better end-user experience for anything that touches digital assets and crypto.”

Launched in 2019, Fireblocks has become the single largest liquidity network for crypto capital market participants. Fireblocks' infrastructure has also enabled trillions of dollars of new value to flow into the decentralized finance and Web3 markets.

The DigitalBits product ecosystem has experienced significant growth in 2022, including the launch of AstraX, the first web3 mobile built for the DigitalBits blockchain and Mintngo, the new easy-to-use minting platform for fungible and non-fungible tokens. In addition, Hyprr, a web3 social media platform, announced the integration of the DigitalBits blockchain bringing powerful NFT functionality and utility to the ecosystem. More and more, products and applications built on the DigitalBits protocol will provide utility to its members. The activation of Fireblocks within the DigitalBits ecosystem supports the multi-faceted compliance and security needs of enterprises and institutions.