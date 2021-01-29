Digital Vega And Spark Systems Partner To Offer Best Of Breed FX Trading Solution

Digital Vega, the leading FX Options e-trading platform and provider of FX Options trading solutions, and Spark Systems, the Singapore based builders of cutting edge, low latency, and cost effective next generation FX trading platforms, today announced a strategic partnership to offer clients a technology platform for trading the full suite of FX products: Options, Spot, Forwards, Swaps and NDF’s.
The partnership between Digital Vega and Spark Systems is in response to demand from a broad group of buy- and sell-side users who are looking to access the market using complementary FX trading technology solutions. The combination of Digital Vega’s experience in developing FX Options technology with Spark Systems’ FX Aggregation and White Label expertise is expected to create a best of breed FX trading platform.
Increasing efficiency is a key industry theme for 2021, with many financial institutions seeking ways to improve performance by automating more of their FX trading, to reduce costs and gain better insight from the data. Inflexible incumbent platforms are being reviewed and replaced with more modern and flexible technology.
"In 2020 we have grown significantly in Asia, adding a Singapore office and extending our client relationships in the region,” said Mark Suter, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder, Digital Vega. “During this time, we were introduced to Spark Systems by a firm wanting a single platform to access the FX market. We identified significant synergies, as our services are complementary and help to address the growing demand for increased trading efficiency.”
“Working in partnership with Digital Vega, we have a common goal to provide clients with a best of breed FX trading platform,” said Jason Wang, COO Spark Systems. “As Singapore strengthens its position as APAC’s trading hub and FX trading continues to grow, we are seeing significant interest from financial institutions in the region for a holistic trading solution.”
Digital Vega is recognised as the leading multi dealer platform (MDP) for FX Options trading, with liquidity provided by all the major global FX banks.
Spark Systems provides cutting edge systems designed for efficient access to FX liquidity and reduced trading costs.