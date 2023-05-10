Digital Value Transfers To Euronext Milan

4 th listing of 2023 on Euronext Milan

Digital Value brings the total number of companies listed on Euronext Milan to 222

Digital Value is the 25 th firm to move from Euronext Growth Milan to Euronext Milan

Borsa Italiana, part of the Euronext Group, today congratulates Digital Value on its transfer from Euronext Growth Milan to Euronext Milan.

Digital Value operates in research, design, development and commercialisation of Information and Communications Technology solutions and services for the digitalisation of large account customers operating in the strategic sectors of the country's economy.

Massimo Rossi, Chairman and CEO of Digital Value, said: “It is an honour to celebrate today Digital Value's transfer to the regulated Euronext Milan market of Borsa Italiana. Only a few years after the birth of Digital Value, joining the main market, with its stricter governance and transparency requirements, will give us access to a greater number of national and international investors as well as strengthen our credibility and attractiveness on the market. Passion and determination have guided us over the years and will help us even more in the future in our mission to help accelerate technological innovation and digital transformation in Italy. The listing of our shares on the main market of Borsa Italiana represents a recognition of the work carried out with dedication and responsibility, for which we have to thank employees, customers, partners and investors who, with their valuable and constant contribution, have supported and made our project possible.”

Digital Value is part of Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which regroups high-growth and leading Tech companies listed on Euronext. The Euronext Tech Leaders initiative includes a number of services, delivered by Euronext in cooperation with a strong network of partners, including a segment gathering more than one hundred European companies listed on Euronext markets, an index made up of the stocks in this segment, and a range of services for the visibility and promotion of Euronext Tech Leaders companies to international investors.

The Euronext Tech Leaders initiative complements Euronext’s existing Tech offer, which includes an ecosystem of over 700 Tech companies listed on Euronext markets and over 660 alumni of its TechShare pre-IPO programme, as well as a broad investor base to finance all growth types of Tech companies. With this initiative, Euronext strengthens the European Tech sector and to be a catalyst of the next generation of Tech Leaders.

To learn more about the Euronext Tech Leaders initiative: Tech Leaders: for innovative, high-growth Tech companies | Euronext.

Caption: Massimo Rossi, Chairman and CEO of Digital Value Digital Value, rang the bell during the market open ceremony this morning to celebrate the Initial Public Offering of the company.

Digital Value Digital Value S.p.A., headquartered in Rome and operating throughout the country, heads a Group that is one of Italy's leading players in the IT solutions and services sector with consolidated revenues of €708 million and more than 400 employees (source: consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022). The Group carries out research, design, development and marketing of ICT solutions and services for the digitalization of large account customers operating in the strategic sectors of the country's economy - Telecommunications, Transportation, Utilities, Finance, Industry and Public Administration – which represents the leading segment of the ICT market. Digital Value consolidates unique and specialised skills, capable of offering comprehensive coverage of the technological innovation needs of key market segments, the result of a steady and significant growth path. The Group's success is based on the unique skills, know-how and specialization of its human resources as well as its recognized ability to plan, implement and manage innovative and functional project solutions for the digitisation of customers. Digital Value has been listed on the stock exchange since 2018. As of 10 May 2023 it joins the Euronext Milan list.