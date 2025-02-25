Digital Transformation Policies At TSE Cut Bureaucracy - Tehran Securities Exchange (TSE) Holds A Training Session On New Integrated Trading System (CEBA)

Tehran Securities Exchange organized a specialized training session to familiarize market participants with the features and capabilities of its new Integrated Trading System, locally known as CEBA.

The session aimed to provide brokerage firms, portfolio management companies, and investment banks with a comprehensive insight into the use of CEBA and its advanced features.

Mahdi Zamani, the deputy of market operations stated: “It is accessible at three levels - broker, expert, and manager - and encompasses market operations such as market-making, post trading, initial offerings (IPOs), negotiated transactions, after-hours trading and off-exchange settlement.”

Highlighting the interaction between TSE and financial institutions, Zamani added: “The implementation of CEBA has brought integration to both TSE internal and external operations, resulting in reduced administrative bureaucracy, enhanced accuracy, significant error reduction, faster operational workflows, and the establishment of electronic archives.”

The session continued with the Market Operations director and IT department’s officer-in-chief providing detailed technical explanations of CEBA to deepen attendees’ understanding and respond to the questions.

CEBA was unveiled at Kish International Exhibition in November 2024, and now, after obtaining the cybersecurity approvals, this meeting was held in TSE to introduce the system to the traders and brokerage firms' representatives.

The news link on our websiteè https://old.tse.ir/en/news/newsPages/news_N76081.html