DiffusionData Wins “Best Cloud Platform For Trading Applications” At The TradingTech Insight Awards USA - Diffusion Shortlisted For Five Awards In 2024 So Far…

, the pioneer and leader in real-time data streaming, today announced that has been awarded the “Best Cloud Platform for Trading Applications” at the hosted in New York.

The awards recognize excellence in trading solutions, services and consultancy for capital markets, and focus on vendors providing exceptional trading infrastructure, trading technology, and data solutions. The awards are overseen by an Advisory Board who help shape the categories and review the nominations alongside A-Team Groups Editors.

To date in 2024, Diffusion has been Shortlisted for “Best Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery Solution” at the , for “Live Betting & Gaming Product” at the and for “Cloud and IT Services Partner” at the . Last year, Diffusion won the “Cloud Data Management Solution of the Year” award at the .

Grethe Brown, CEO of DiffusionData, said: “In 2023 we had a record-breaking year for Diffusion in terms of award recognition and we have continued this momentum in 2024. The win at the TradingTech Insight Awards for Best Cloud Platform for Trading Applications highlights our innovation, product excellence, and confirms the high business value we bring to various markets. Diffusion guarantees that our customers’ data is actionable, optimised, and secure.”

DiffusionData’s framework, Diffusion, is used by companies worldwide in sectors such as financial services, eGaming, retail, travel and transportation, health, defence and digital media. The framework is purpose-built to simplify and speed data-driven, real-time application development, reduce operational costs, and economically deliver hyper-personalised data.