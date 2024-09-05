DiffusionData Releases Diffusion 6.11 - Community Feedback Has Major Impact On New Enhancements In Latest Version Of Diffusion

DiffusionData, the pioneer and leader in real-time data streaming and messaging solutions, today announced the release of Diffusion 6.11. The latest developer-centric enhancements to the framework aim to speed and simplify development, reduce operational costs, and ensure reliable and efficient delivery of real-time data.

Grethe Brown, CEO of DiffusionData, said: “Many of the enhancements we’ve introduced in 6.11 have been driven by an ongoing dialogue with our Diffusion community. It’s important for us to understand the evolving requirements of our clients and address those when introducing improvements to our framework. The enhancements reflect some of the daily challenges faced by developers and are intended to improve operational productivity. The feedback from our amazing customers continues to fuel our innovations in real-time data.”

Enhancements in Diffusion 6.11 include:

Major Improvement in Distributed Update Performance

In previous releases the performance of updates in a clustered environment was significantly slower than that of a single server. With this release, asynchronous operations are applied to bring cluster performance comparable to a single server.

Usage Monitor

In 6.11, a new usage monitoring feature has been introduced. This provides customers with the ability to collect certain usage statistics in files that can then be sent to DiffusionData periodically so that their usage of the framework can be assessed. This allows DiffusionData to have a far better view on how Diffusion is being used and provide customers with feedback on their usage to improve the overall technology experience.

Other enhancements in 6.11 include: