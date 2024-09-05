DiffusionData Releases Diffusion 6.11 - Community Feedback Has Major Impact On New Enhancements In Latest Version Of Diffusion

DiffusionData, the pioneer and leader in real-time data streaming and messaging solutions, today announced the release of Diffusion 6.11. The latest developer-centric enhancements to the framework aim to speed and simplify development, reduce operational costs, and ensure reliable and efficient delivery of real-time data.
Grethe Brown, CEO of DiffusionData, said: “Many of the enhancements we’ve introduced in 6.11 have been driven by an ongoing dialogue with our Diffusion community. It’s important for us to understand the evolving requirements of our clients and address those when introducing improvements to our framework. The enhancements reflect some of the daily challenges faced by developers and are intended to improve operational productivity. The feedback from our amazing customers continues to fuel our innovations in real-time data.”
Enhancements in Diffusion 6.11 include:
Major Improvement in Distributed Update Performance
In previous releases the performance of updates in a clustered environment was significantly slower than that of a single server. With this release, asynchronous operations are applied to bring cluster performance comparable to a single server.
Usage Monitor
In 6.11, a new usage monitoring feature has been introduced. This provides customers with the ability to collect certain usage statistics in files that can then be sent to DiffusionData periodically so that their usage of the framework can be assessed. This allows DiffusionData to have a far better view on how Diffusion is being used and provide customers with feedback on their usage to improve the overall technology experience.
Other enhancements in 6.11 include:
- Cluster-aware Session Event Listener: a new API has been added to replace the previous session properties listener. This brings the ability to listen for events related to sessions across a cluster of servers, as well as new filtering capabilities.
- Topic View Scalar Path Mapping Extension: an enhancement to allow topic views to include parent paths when creating views of the topic tree.
- New ‘Environment’ Session Property: a new fixed session property has been added to provide additional information about connecting clients, and enable more powerful filtering of sessions.
- New ‘Matches’ Comparison for Session Filtering: session filters can now make use of regular expressions for matching sessions.
- Ability to Turn Delta Compression Off for Update Streams: users can now suppress delta generation in update streams. Disabling delta compression can reduce the CPU workload at the client at the cost of increased bandwidth.
- Fetching Topic Sizes: it is now possible to fetch the sizes of topics without transferring the topic payload. Sizes are also displayed in the Diffusion Management Console.
- Diffusion Management Console Improvements: the Diffusion Management Console has had several improvements. These include a new intuitive way to define and manage topic views, and a new structural browser for JSON values.