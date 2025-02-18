DiffusionData Offers Free Trial Of Diffusion Cloud

DiffusionData, the pioneer and leader in real-time data streaming, today announced that Diffusion Cloud is now available free on a no obligation trial basis for one month, with no deployment costs.

To support new sign-ups, DiffusionData will make service engineers available if a participant requires advice during the set-up process. To sign up for the free trial and to start using Diffusion Cloud today, click here.

Diffusion Cloud for Financial Services



DiffusionData empowers financial institutions via the industry’s most secure data streaming framework. Diffusion Cloud powers personalised real-time streaming at low latency enabling our clients to deliver time-critical information such as live pricing data, trading information and customer notification at Internet scale. During the trial, users will be able to connect to their existing data sources, such as a Kafka instance or Redis database, and stream in minutes. The framework enables efficient, cost-effective cloud deployments, saving egress costs, and is suitable for Mobile and Web applications where performance and scalability are essential.

With the power of no-code data transformation, request response messaging, in-memory data caching and real-time data distribution at scale, Diffusion Cloud helps clients accelerate platform modernisation. A key benefit for financial organisations is more cost-effective development, deployment and maintenance vs an in-house build. Development teams will save weeks of effort and drastically reduce bandwidth consumption.

Diffusion Cloud for iGaming



iGaming is highly event-driven and demands applications that instantly react to fast-changing market prices before a game (Pre Match), and during the game (In Play). Industry leaders and well-known high-street brands use Diffusion Cloud to eradicate missed bets and provide real-time market lines that keeps them ahead of competitors (In Play, Cash Out, Live Scores, Personalised Offers etc.). Diffusion Cloud handles the large increased spike in users that comes with a major sporting event and delivers data to all the users in real-time – providing superior customer experiences across all your iGaming offerings be it Sportsbook, Casino, Bingo, and eSports.

iGaming companies use the Diffusion Cloud framework to seed development and shorten go-to-market time for new offerings; control and secure gaming event-data flowing to and from millions of online customers; reduce development and ongoing operational costs; simplify deployment; assure regulatory compliance for geographic expansion; and deliver personalised and enriched individual experiences. All of this is achieved by our clients through Diffusion Cloud today.

Industry Challenges

Scalability and Reducing CapEx and OpEx Costs

Competition and speed of innovation requires organisations to reduce their development cycles and deploy new technologies, in particular around data transformation. It is critical to keep operational costs under control. To reduce costs there is a need for a proven and performant framework which can reduce operational complexity and cost, manage increased scale of real-time data delivery to meet market demands, and assure data access control and security. The key to success is deploying a framework, i.e. Diffusion Cloud, that can easily and reliably scale up and down as required and deliver data with optimal efficiency using patented data optimisation and compression algorithms to reduce bandwidth costs by up to 90%.

Connecting, Transforming and Delivering Real-Time Data



Technology providers are looking to introduce solutions which reduce bandwidth and infrastructure requirements for customers to enable lower day-to-day operational costs, less system stress during peak events, and reduced support costs. The reality is that legacy technologies are not smart and send too much data to too many people unnecessarily, which is inefficient and expensive. Peak events will frequently cause massive loads on infrastructure, increase bandwidth needs and result in bottlenecks that affect the business’s bottom line.

Streaming technologies need to be aware of how data is being used to minimise bandwidth requirements. In order to manage and transmit only the data that has changed, the framework must have the capability to know what has been sent, when it was sent, and to whom it was sent. Such features allow companies to enhance their applications and expand revenue opportunities. Diffusion Cloud addresses the demanding needs of vendors when handling scale, performance, regulatory requirements, disparate geographies, and infrastructure efficiency, are vital to business success.

Personalisation



One of the key differentiators for many companies is to offer a personalised user experience. There is a business need to anticipate customer desire based on their actions. Responding to customers in a personalised manner can move the goal posts away from churn and towards customer retention and increased engagement and revenue per customer. When a customer engages through online applications, it is critical that they can easily choose options which address their specific requirements. To achieve this goal, one needs to be able to connect to a variety of data sources. In the past, this has meant engaging in an expensive and time-consuming data integration proje

Diffusion Cloud allows our customers to meet these goals without the integration burden. Diffusion is purpose-built to oversee the unique, real-time data ingestion, processing, and delivery challenges among data sources, applications, users, and devices for companies.

Grethe Brown, CEO at DiffusionData, said: “Diffusion Cloud removes many of the obstacles developers face when using open source or in-house built solutions, most notably in terms of scalability and latency. By providing developers and architects with a free month’s t

In summary – Diffusion Cloud



Diffusion Cloud is a pub/sub cache server based on web socket technologies, letting clients keep a connection open and get notified of state changes instead of polling for updates. Diffusion Cloud minimises traffic flow with minimal latency and enables end-to-end data flow, securely, and at scale.

Diffusion Cloud enables: