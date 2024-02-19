DIFC Dives Into The Future Of Finance Celebrates 20th Anniversary With 20 Days Of Finance Events

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) the leading global financial centre for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), announced an exciting series of finance events and activities spanning 20 days, in celebration of the Centre’s 20th Anniversary.

From 29 April to 29 May, participants will have the opportunity to engage in a diverse range of events, seminars, workshops, networking sessions, and special celebrations. DIFC’s 20 Days of Finance series promises to bring together industry leaders, policymakers, investors and entrepreneurs to commemorate DIFC’s two decades of excellence in the global financial landscape.

The 20-day calendar of activities will kick-start with the Dubai World Insurance Congress, 29-30 April at Atlantis, The Palm; the 2nd edition of the Dubai FinTech Summit on 6-7 May at the Madinat Jumeirah; followed by the inaugural HFM Summit, set to bring together the hedge fund sector in partnership with With Intelligence, 15 May at The Conference Centre, DIFC. The Institute of International Finance (IIF) also joins in with DIFC’s 20 Days of Finance, commemorating their 10th anniversary in the Centre and DIFC’s 20th anniversary, with the IIF MENA CRO Forum on 21 May.

During the month, there will also be bespoke activities for DIFC clients operating in the corporate and investment banking, and wealth management sectors. In April, DIFC will also be a platinum partner to the AIM Summit in London, the premier event for alternative investment professionals.

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer, DIFC Authority, said: “As a leading global financial hub, DIFC has played a pivotal role in driving economic growth and innovation in the region, attracting leading institutions and talent from around the world. DIFC’s 20 Days of Finance serve as a testament to the Centre's commitment to excellence and innovation in the financial sector, as we continue to drive the future of finance by leading the way in driving innovation and digital transformation, enabling businesses to thrive in Dubai and beyond.”

The 20 Days of Finance is primarily anchored around the 2nd edition of the Dubai FinTech Summit held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE and President of DIFC.

The Dubai FinTech Summit 2024, organised by DIFC will bring together over 8,000 decision-makers, 300 thought leaders and 200 exhibitors, showcasing cutting-edge technologies. The impressive line-up of speakers includes Yie-Hsin Hung, President and CEO, State Street Global Advisors, Brad Garlinghouse, CEO, Ripple and Michael Gronager, CEO, Chainalysis.

For more information and to purchase tickets for Dubai FinTech Summit 2024, visit www.dubaifintechsummit.com. Early bird offer ends this week.

In line with DIFC’s Strategy 2030 and the Dubai Economy Agenda (D33) agenda to position Dubai as one of the leading business hubs in the world, DIFC encourages financial institutions to participate in its 20 Days of Finance by curating own line-up of activations across the city and attracting high-calibre attendees to experience the richness of thought leadership and forward-thinking governance that the city has to offer.