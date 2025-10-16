DIFC And The Institute Of International Finance Partner For The Inaugural Dubai Future Finance Week

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial hub in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region, has announced a prestigious partnership with the Institute of International Finance (IIF) for the inaugural Dubai Future Finance Week, taking place in May 2026.

The announcement was made during the IIF Annual Member’s Meeting in Washington, D.C., in the presence of His Excellency Essa Kasim, Governor of DIFC; Timothy Adams, President & Chief Executive Officer of the IIF, and His Excellency Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer at the DIFC Authority, and reinforces the long-standing relationship between DIFC and the IIF. This collaboration combines DIFC’s vision to drive the future of finance with the IIF’s global expertise as the premier association representing the international financial industry.

His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said: “Our partnership with the Institute of International Finance reflects a shared vision to drive the future of global finance. DIFC and the IIF are influencing the global financial landscape through thought leadership and strategic collaboration. Dubai Future Finance Week will be a powerful platform to convene global leaders and innovators, reinforcing Dubai’s role as a catalyst for forward-looking financial services.”

For over a decade, DIFC has served as the IIF’s home in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. The two institutions will use the partnership to drive the future of finance by advancing global financial dialogue, policy development and innovation.

As strategic knowledge partner to Dubai Future Finance Week, the IIF will elevate the global impact of Dubai Future Finance Week. The IIF will contribute high-level content, research, and global insights, and will host executive roundtables focused on legal and regulatory clarity, emerging considerations, and international opportunities.

Timothy Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer of the IIF, said: “Dubai Future Finance Week provides a perfect opportunity to deepen our relationship with DIFC, whose community includes many of our members in the largest financial services ecosystem across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth in global markets, while providing a platform for dialogue on the future of finance.”

Hosted by DIFC, the series of events during the week will convene over 40,000 senior leaders, investors, policymakers, and innovators from around the world to explore the trends reshaping finance.

Dubai Future Finance Week will consist of several events across the city, with the programme currently being finalised. The week’s flagship event is the Dubai FinTech Summit, which will feature discussions on AI, digital assets, sustainable finance, and other future-focused sectors, further positioning Dubai as a global leader in financial innovation.