DGCX Commits To UN Women Empowerment Principles - Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) Are A Set Of Principles Offering Guidance To Businesses On How To Promote Gender Equality And Women’s Empowerment In The Workplace

The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) today announced that it is now a signatory of the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs), an initiative by United Nations (UN) Women and UN Global Compact dedicated to promoting women’s empowerment and advancing gender equality in the workplace, marketplace and community.
As part of its commitment to the UN WEPs, the DGCX pledges to further foster an inclusive work environment by assessing and evaluating its gender equality performance. And through the WEP’s Gender Gap Analysis Tools, the Exchange will review its policies and procedures, as well as report its annual progress by the end of 2020, which is in in alignment with Sustainable Development Goal 5 - to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.
Les Male, CEO of DGCX, commented: “Equality is a foundation for any successful business and it is beholden on all of us to empower women in the work environment, the market place and the wider community. Women are entitled to the same opportunity to pursue their dreams and accomplish their goals. As leaders, we should facilitate and support women in fulfilling their aspirations.”
The WEPs encourage business leaders from around the world to adopt a set of seven steps that support the advancement of equality between men and women, in business enterprises and throughout the larger community.
Parwin Sultana, Finance Manager, said: “The DGCX gives women equal opportunities to excel in their professional life. Work-life balance is excellent due to the support and encouragement provided by our peers and upper management. Women are treated with respect, dignity and suggestions are always welcomed, which makes the company worth working for. I am proud to be a part of the DGCX group.”
Hema Ravindran, Senior Manager, stated: “At DGCX, women hold leadership roles across the group and play a significant part in this non-traditional job field, synergising innovation and growth alongside controls and regulations. We are proud to represent a team that has a genuine interest in gender equality and inclusion.”
Maggie Mansour, Compliance Director, added: “The support from the overall team and management has enabled me to grow, progress and excel in my career. The DGCX gives all employees an equal opportunity to build their skillset and advance their professional development, and I am very proud and grateful to be part of such an outstanding organisation.”
As the largest and most diversified derivative Exchange in the Middle East, the DGCX with this commitment aims to inspire other corporations in the region to participate in the initiative in an effort to improve the quality of life for all communities; subsequently helping build stronger economies and achieving internationally agreed goals of sustainability.