DFM Partners With Mbank to Launch IPO Upgrade Program

Mbank provides IPO upgrade program in partnership with DFM.

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) in partnership with Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank), has launched IPO Upgrade as part of DFM IPO subscription process, a new feature designed to empower investors by providing subscription leverage for selected Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). Mbank provides the IPO Upgrade service by offering investors up to five times leverage based on provisions issued by the Central Bank of the UAE.

Mbank’s collaboration is key to developing and launching the IPO Upgrade, reinforcing its reputation as a pioneer in financial solutions and digital banking innovation. This joint effort exemplifies Mbank's commitment to advancing financial empowerment and accessibility within the UAE's dynamic capital markets.

IPO Upgrade provides flexible investment multiples, allowing participants to increase their subscription amount by up to five times at a nominal fee, in return for a potential higher allocation. This enhancement is designed for seamless access in partnership with DFM, ensuring a hassle-free experience for all eligible investors.

This joint initiative underscores Mbank and DFM's shared dedication to transforming the UAE’s financial landscape. By integrating advanced technology and fostering strategic partnerships, Mbank and DFM are contributing to a more efficient and accessible marketplace, driving sustainable growth for investors and the broader economy.

Mr. Mohammed Wassim Khayata, CEO at Mbank, commented: “We thank DFM for its trust in Mbank and for offering us its advanced investment services. This would not have happened without the support of the Central Bank of the UAE, which has established the legal and regulatory frameworks to facilitate and develop the investment process in the United Arab Emirates, in accordance with the development of the local financial market economy in particular, and the Nation’s financial sector as a whole”.

He added: “This initiative at Mbank aims to support local markets, attract more investment, increase market confidence, and maintain the integrity of financial transactions within the UAE’s dynamic financial sector”.

Investors can find detailed information on eligibility, minimum subscription requirements, and how to access the IPO Upgrade through the DFM app or by visiting the official DFM website.