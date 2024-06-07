Devexperts Wins Best Equities Trading Solution

Devexperts, a software solutions provider to financial firms, has been named the Best Equities Trading Solution at this year’s TradingTech Insights USA Awards. Devexperts' flagship product, DXtrade XT, is a trading platform solution designed for stock, options, and futures brokers. Developed as a SaaS solution, DXtrade XT is customizable to adapt to the evolving needs of brokerages and is ideal for white-labelling to quickly launch a new brokerage.

The award honors exceptional achievements in trading solutions and services within capital markets, highlighting vendors for their superior trading infrastructure, advanced technology, and data solutions. Nominees are meticulously chosen by a distinguished Advisory Board and voted on by members of the financial institution community within the TradingTech network. Devexperts' remarkable achievements and innovations have earned recognition from both peers and industry leaders.

Michael Babushkin, Global CEO of Devexperts, said: “With DXtrade XT, we empower brokers to navigate global markets more efficiently, offering customizable and comprehensive tools that keep them at the forefront of the financial industry. We regularly roll out updates that enhance trading experience, security, and scalability.”

With DXtrade XT, brokers can customize workflows, add access to new financial markets and asset classes, and a variety of tools, including a web-based trading portal, native mobile applications, a fractional order management system and more. DXtrade XT also features a full-fledged trading simulator, providing a demo version of a broker’s platform features and asset offering. The trading simulation can be utilized by onboarded traders to test their portfolio strategies and for educational purposes.

The latest enhancement to DXtrade XT supports trading in assets denominated in multiple currencies. This update underscores Devexperts’ commitment to leading in trading technology, enabling brokers to seize new opportunities and foster sustainable growth.