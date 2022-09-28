Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I: BaFin Imposes Administrative Fines

21 September 2022, BaFin imposed administrative fines totaling 37,400 euros on Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I.

The sanction related to breaches of section 114 (1) sentence 4 and section 115 (1) sentence 4 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz – WpHG ). Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I failed to submit the accounting documents specified under section 114 (2) of the WpHG for the financial year 2019 and the half-yearly financial report for 2020 to the Company Register for storage within the prescribed period.

The company may lodge an appeal against the administrative fine order.