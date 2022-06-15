Deutsche Börse: Unscheduled Component Changes In SDAX And TecDAX

Qontigo’s global index provider STOXX Ltd. has announced unscheduled component changes in the SDAX and TecDAX indices.
Due to the breach of basic criteria (timely publication of Quarterly Statement or Quarterly Financial Report, as outlined in section 5.1.2 in the Guide to the DAX Equity Indices) Nordex SE will be deleted from the SDAX and TecDAX. In SDAX it will be replaced by Medios AG, in TecDAX it will be replaced by SMA Solar Technology AG.
These changes will become effective on 20 June 2022.
SDAX® and TecDAX® are registered trademarks of Qontigo Index GmbH.