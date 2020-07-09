Deutsche Börse: Unscheduled Change In SDAX - Rhön-Klinikum AG To Be Deleted From Index, Tele Columbus AG To Be Added

On Thursday, Qontigo’s global index provider STOXX Ltd. announced an unscheduled change to the SDAX index.
Due to the takeover of Rhön-Klinikum AG (DE0007042301) by Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA the free float of Rhön-Klinikum AG falls below 10 percent. According to the Guide to the DAX Equity Indices, section 5.1.5. Adjustments in the Case of Mergers and Acquisitions, Rhön-Klinikum AG shares will be deleted from SDAX. They will be replaced by Tele Columbus AG (DE000TCAG172).
These changes will become effective on 14 July 2020.
The next scheduled index review is 3 September 2020.
SDAX® is a registered trademark of Qontigo GmbH.