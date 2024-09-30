Deutsche Börse: Unscheduled Adjustments In SDAX And TecDAX

STOXX Ltd. has announced unscheduled changes to the SDAX and TecDAX indices. Following the spin-off of PENTIXAPHARM HLDG NA O.N. from Eckert & Ziegler SE, adjustments of the indices are required.

On 3 October 2024, PENTIXAPHARM HLDG NA O.N. will be included in the SDAX and TecDAX for one day. These adjustments ensure the trackability of the indices for investors. The SDAX index will be calculated based on 71 companies for one day, the TecDAX index will be calculated based on 31 companies for one day.

As per rule 8.4 of the DAX Equity Index Calculation Guide (Spin-offs), the total number of shares and free float used for PENTIXAPHARM HLDG NA O.N. in the indices are given by the parent share (Eckert & Ziegler SE) in the index and the ratio for the spin-off.

At the closing of Xetra-trading on 3 October, PENTIXAPHARM HLDG NA O.N. is taken out of the SDAX and TecDAX indices again.