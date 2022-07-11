Deutsche Börse: Unscheduled Adjustment In SDAX

As a result of the acquisition of ADVA Optical Networking SE by ADTRAN Holdings Inc., the ADVA Optical Networking SE tendered shares (ISIN DE000A3MQBT1), which are currently in the index, will be replaced with the shares of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059).

The acquisition event will be reflected in the index by a split of 0.8244 new shares for every old share.