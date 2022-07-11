Deutsche Börse: Unscheduled Adjustment In SDAX

Qontigo’s global index provider STOXX Ltd. has announced an unscheduled adjustment for ADVA Optical Networking SE in SDAX.
As a result of the acquisition of ADVA Optical Networking SE by ADTRAN Holdings Inc., the ADVA Optical Networking SE tendered shares (ISIN DE000A3MQBT1), which are currently in the index, will be replaced with the shares of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059).
The acquisition event will be reflected in the index by a split of 0.8244 new shares for every old share.
This adjustment is based on sections 5.1.5 “Adjustments in Case of Mergers and Acquisitions” and 5.1.6 „Conversion into Tendered Shares“ in the „Guide to the DAX Equity Indices“.
The adjustment will become effective on 15 July 2022.
SDAX® is a registered trademark of Qontigo Index GmbH.