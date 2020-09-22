Deutsche Börse: Unscheduled Adjustment In DAX - Adjustments Due To Spin-Off Of Siemens Energy From Siemens - DAX Calculation On 28 September With 31 Companies

On Tuesday, Qontigo’s global index provider STOXX Ltd. announced an unscheduled change to the DAX index.
Following the spin-off of Siemens Energy AG (DE000ENER6Y0) from Siemens AG (DE0007236101), an adjustment of the DAX index is required. On 28 September, Siemens Energy AG will therefore be included in the DAX index for one day. This adjustment ensures the trackability of the index for investors. The DAX index will accordingly be calculated on a basis of 31 companies for one day.
Siemens Energy AG will enter the index with a price of zero. The total number of shares and free float used for Siemens Energy AG in the index are given by the parent share (Siemens AG) in the index and the ratio for the spin-off. At the close of Xetra-trading on 28 September, Siemens Energy AG is taken out of the DAX index, and the Siemens AG weighting will be adjusted accordingly.
The next scheduled index review is 3 December 2020.
DAX® is a registered trademark of Qontigo GmbH.