Deutsche Börse: Two Additions To MDAX, Three To SDAX

STOXX Ltd. has announced the new composition of the DAX blue-chip indices.
DAX, MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX represent the largest companies (by free float market capitalization) listed on the Regulated Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange, which meet the basic criteria for index inclusion as defined in the DAX rulebook. The indices are reviewed on a quarterly basis. The scheduled September review includes the Regular Exit, Regular Entry, Fast Exit and Fast Entry rules.
The following changes will be made:
MDAX:
|Addition
|Deletion
|
Hypoport SE
|
Encavis AG
|
Schott Pharma AG & CO KGaA
|
EVOTEC SE
SDAX:
|Addition
|Deletion
|
Encavis AG
|
Hypoport SE
|
EVOTEC SE
|
Schott Pharma AG & CO KGaA
|
Deutsche EuroShop AG
|
BayWa AG vNa
There are no changes to DAX and TecDAX.
All changes in the index compositions will become effective on 23 September 2024.
The next scheduled review of the composition of the DAX index family is 4 December 2024.
DAX®, MDAX®, SDAX® and TecDAX® are registered trademarks of ISS STOXX Index GmbH.