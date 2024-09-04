Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

Deutsche Börse: Two Additions To MDAX, Three To SDAX

Date 04/09/2024

STOXX Ltd. has announced the new composition of the DAX blue-chip indices. 

DAX, MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX represent the largest companies (by free float market capitalization) listed on the Regulated Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange, which meet the basic criteria for index inclusion as defined in the DAX rulebook. The indices are reviewed on a quarterly basis. The scheduled September review includes the Regular Exit, Regular Entry, Fast Exit and Fast Entry rules. 

The following changes will be made:

MDAX:

Addition Deletion

Hypoport SE

Encavis AG

Schott Pharma AG & CO KGaA

EVOTEC SE

SDAX:

Addition Deletion

Encavis AG

Hypoport SE

EVOTEC SE

Schott Pharma AG & CO KGaA

Deutsche EuroShop AG

BayWa AG vNa

There are no changes to DAX and TecDAX.

All changes in the index compositions will become effective on 23 September 2024. 

The next scheduled review of the composition of the DAX index family is 4 December 2024. 

DAX®, MDAX®, SDAX® and TecDAX® are registered trademarks of ISS STOXX Index GmbH.

Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg