Deutsche Börse To Publish Cash Market Annual Statistics 2024

SAP SE, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Morphosys AG and 2G Energy AG were the stocks with the highest trading volume in the German indices DAX, MDAX, SDAX und Scale All Share last year. This was announced by Deutsche Börse today when publishing its cash market trading statistics for 2024. In total, an order book turnover of €1.3 trillion was achieved last year on the trading venues Börse Frankfurt and Xetra. The total order book turnover for 2023 was €1.2 trillion.



The stock with the highest order book turnover on Xetra in 2024 within the DAX was SAP SE with €72.18 billion, followed by Siemens AG with €51.86 billion and Mercedes-Benz Group AG with €45.89 billion. Deutsche Lufthansa AG topped the MDAX index at €9.03 billion, while Morphosys AG led the SDAX with €1.51 billion. 2G Energy AG ranked as the most traded share in the SME segment Scale with a volume of €110 million. In the ETF segment the iShares Core MSCI World generated the largest volume on Xetra with €7.38 billion in 2024.



Order book turnover in December 2024 totalled €104.86 billion (previous year: €97.40 billion / previous month: €118.72 billion). Of this amount, €101.33 billion was traded on Xetra and €3.53 billion on Börse Frankfurt. The average daily turnover on Xetra in December was €5.63 billion (previous year: €4.95 billion / previous month: €5.48 billion).