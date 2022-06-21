Deutsche Börse Partners With Kaiko To Extend Its Market Data Offering In The Crypto Sector

- Deutsche Börse’s new data offering includes real-time and historical tick level data for all crypto exchanges and all digital assets covered by crypto market data provider Kaiko with data quality review by Deutsche Börse
- With this offering, Deutsche Börse Market Data + Services aims to expand its product offering and drive transparency throughout the digital asset industry
Deutsche Börse enters into a cooperation agreement with Kaiko, a leading crypto market data provider, to make their consolidated crypto data feed directly accessible to its customers. In Q4, historical L2 tick-level orderbook data on a T+1 basis and live trade data will be made available through Deutsche Börse Market Data + Services’ distribution network, followed by the introduction of historical orderbook data for selected digital asset exchanges on a T+1 basis.
Kaiko collects tick-level trade data from over 100 Centralised Exchanges (CEXs) and Decentralised Exchanges (DEXs) for both spot and derivatives markets and continuously adds new exchanges and new assets. Kaiko covers about 96 per cent of the tick-level trading data from various DEXs and includes a majority of blockchain protocols such as Ethereum or Avalanche. The tick-level trading data collected from CEXs comprises more than 150,000 instruments for spot and derivatives markets.
“The crypto market faces high volatility and price fluctuations. Therefore, many of our clients have a high demand for consolidated data from centralised as well as decentralised exchanges to develop useful crypto investment strategies. Our new offering fulfils this need, helps our clients gain a deeper understanding of the cryptocurrency market and allows them to analyse specific events,” says Alireza Dorfard, Head of Market Data + Services at Deutsche Börse. “With Kaiko and its extensive catalogue of data types, we have found the right partner for this purpose.”
Ambre Soubiran, CEO of Kaiko, says: “Kaiko is thrilled to partner with Deutsche Börse Group for the redistribution of high-quality and auditable digital assets market data. Established institutions like Deutsche Börse are essential in making cryptocurrency market data accessible to financial institutions. We are looking forward to reinforcing this partnership further in the future, as demand for data in this new asset class grows.”