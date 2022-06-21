Deutsche Börse Partners With Kaiko To Extend Its Market Data Offering In The Crypto Sector

“The crypto market faces high volatility and price fluctuations. Therefore, many of our clients have a high demand for consolidated data from centralised as well as decentralised exchanges to develop useful crypto investment strategies. Our new offering fulfils this need, helps our clients gain a deeper understanding of the cryptocurrency market and allows them to analyse specific events,” says Alireza Dorfard, Head of Market Data + Services at Deutsche Börse. “With Kaiko and its extensive catalogue of data types, we have found the right partner for this purpose.”