Deutsche Börse On Growth Path As Planned

Overview of quarterly results:
- Deutsche Börse Group increased its net revenue in the third quarter through secular growth and M&A by 18 per cent to €837.9 million (Q3/20: €707.5 million).
- Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to €499.5 million (Q3/20: €399.5 million), increasing by 25 per cent.
- Net profit for the period attributable to Deutsche Börse AG shareholders was €300.3 million (Q3/20: €227.1 million), an increase of 32 per cent. Earnings per share amounted to €1.64 (Q3/20: €1.24).
- The Group therefore confirms its guidance of increasing net revenue to around €3.5 billion and EBITDA to around €2.0 billion in the full year.
