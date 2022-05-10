Deutsche Börse Launches Bond Liquidity Data To Increase Transparency In Fixed-Income Market

- New service will provide unique market insight on instrument liquidity and transaction data in the fixed-income market
- Deutsche Börse’s Market Data + Services leverages data from instructions on international securities uniquely settled by Clearstream’s ICSD
Via its new Bond Liquidity Data service, Deutsche Börse and its post-trade service provider Clearstream will offer transparency and insights into the highly fragmented fixed-income marketplace. Leveraging aggregated data of settlement instructions for international securities from Clearstream’s ICSD, Bond Liquidity Data enables investors to fairly evaluate fixed-income assets and portfolios, measure liquidity and systemic risk of bond issuers and estimate execution prices for secondary trades.
“European trading in fixed-income instruments is highly fragmented and non-transparent, as most transactions are over the counter and different data is stored with different market participants. Our customers have, therefore, a strong demand for high-quality data on fixed-income instrument prices and volumes. With this new offering, we further support them in making an informed assessment and decision,” says Alireza Dorfard, Head of Market Data + Services at Deutsche Börse.
Guido Wille, Head of Eurobonds Business at Clearstream, adds: “As one of the major international central securities depositories, Clearstream processes close to 800,000 new issuances of international securities annually, including the respective settlement and custody. Being at the beginning and the end of the fixed-income value chain, we are uniquely positioned to provide comprehensive post-trade data, making the international bond market more transparent and thus more efficient.”