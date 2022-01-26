Deutsche Börse Increases Transparency For Investors In The ESG Sector With New Offering

Deutsche Börse is expanding its sustainability data offering for investors. In addition to existing company data, investors and interested market participants can now access information on individual sustainability aspects on the Börse Frankfurt website. Among other things, issuers can deposit ESG ratings, key figures, and sustainability reports. With this new service, Deutsche Börse is helping to increase transparency and the depth of information on companies' sustainability activities.
"More and more professional and private investors are including environmental, social, and ethical aspects in their investment decisions alongside traditional criteria such as profitability, growth and security. With our new offering, we want to give issuers the opportunity to disclose their ESG activities and thus ensure more transparency for investors," says Eric Leupold, Head of Cash Market at Deutsche Börse. The information provided can be used by ESG rating providers when calculating ESG scores and ratings and, with the additional data pool, also increase the visibility of small and medium-sized companies among investors.
For companies that have not yet established their own sustainability reporting, we offer the ESG KPI Report, a new and specially developed format with an accompanying best practice guide. This solution also offers smaller companies the opportunity to disclose their ESG activities. The ESG KPI Report has been developed together with ISS ESG, the responsible investment arm of Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS). ISS is a leading provider in the field of ESG data and part of Deutsche Börse Group since 2021. The KPIs used are based on existing, widely used reporting standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the German Sustainability Code (DNK).
Further information about the offer can be found here.