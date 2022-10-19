BV_Trial Banner.gif
Deutsche Börse Group Further Raises Guidance For The Full Year 2022 After Strong Third Quarter

Date 19/10/2022

Deutsche Börse Group has just published its quarterly statement Q3/2022. Please scroll down for the link to the entire report.

 

Overview of quarterly results:

  • Deutsche Börse Group increased its net revenue in the third quarter by 30 per cent to €1,090.2 million (Q3/21: €837.9 million).
  • Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to €642.3 million (Q3/21: €499.5 million), an increase of 29 per cent.
  • Net profit for the period attributable to Deutsche Börse AG shareholders was €373.3 million (Q3/21: €300.3 million), 24 per cent up on the same period last year. Earnings per share before purchase price allocations (Cash EPS) came to €2.15 (Q3/21: €1.74).
  • In view of the developments on financial markets we now anticipate that net revenue in the current financial year will go up to more than €4.1 billion and EBITDA to more than €2.3 billion.
  • S&P again confirmed the AA rating with stable outlook for Deutsche Börse and Clearstream.

 

Further information

Quarterly statement 3/2022 - Deutsche Börse Group (19/10/2022) [PDF, 336.06 kB]
