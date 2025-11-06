Deutsche Börse Group And Eurex: Statement On The European Commission’s Decision To Open An Investigation

Deutsche Börse Group and Eurex took note of the European Commission’s decision to open an investigation into alleged coordination of their conduct in the sector for listing, trading and clearing of financial derivatives in the European Economic Area (‘EEA').

More specifically, this relates to the former cooperation between Eurex and HEX, now Nasdaq. We are engaging constructively with the European Commission.

The formal opening of an investigation is a procedural step that does not prejudge the outcome of the investigation. The proceedings are still at an early stage.

The former cooperation goes back to an agreement in 1999 and was discussed with the European Commission at the time.