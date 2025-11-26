Deutsche Börse Group And AllUnity Partner To Expand Stablecoin Adoption In Europe

Deutsche Börse Group and AllUnity, a joint venture between DWS, Flow Traders, and Galaxy, and aregulated e-money institute, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The collaboration aims to integrate AllUnity’s regulated euro-backed stablecoin offering into Deutsche Börse Group’s infrastructure, unlocking new opportunities for digital financial markets in Europe.

As part of the cooperation, EURAU, AllUnity’s euro-backed stablecoin, will be made available for institutional-grade custody through Clearstream, leveraging the German entity of Crypto Finance, also part of Deutsche Börse Group, as sub-custodian. This approach ensures a fully regulated, secure framework for market participants to leverage the fully-reserved, MiCAR-compliant euro stablecoin solution. Future steps of the cooperation will include the integration of the euro stablecoin across the entire service portfolio of Deutsche Börse Group.

The partnership aligns with the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR), providing a compliant, transparent, and reliable framework for integrating EURAU stablecoin within established financial infrastructure. It represents a tangible step toward digitizing European markets and enhancing settlement and liquidity processes.

“Europe is taking a global lead in regulated digital finance, and we are proud that AllUnity is contributing to this milestone with our euro-backed Stablecoin, EURAU. By partnering with Deutsche Börse Group, we are making on-chain cross border payments and digital assets accessible to institutional market participants in a secure and compliant way,” said Alexander Höptner, CEO of AllUnity.

Stephanie Eckermann, member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Börse Group, responsible for Post-Trading, adds: “Our goal is to build a seamless bridge between the established financial world and the future of digital assets. This partnership with AllUnity is an important component of that bridge. By further embedding institution-grade stablecoins within our regulated framework, we empower our clients to confidently explore new possibilities in digital finance, backed by the security and market integrity they have come to expect from us.”