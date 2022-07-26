Deutsche Börse Group Achieves Strong Organic Growth

Deutsche Börse Group has just published its half-yearly financial report 2022 including the figures for the second quarter. Please scroll down for the link to the entire report.
Overview of quarterly results:
- Net revenue increased by 15 per cent to €1,017.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, supported by high trading volumes and an increase in net interest income.
- Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to €584.9 million, a 13 per cent rise.
- Net profit for the period attributable to Deutsche Börse AG shareholders totalled €341.1 million, up 10 per cent on the same quarter of the previous year. Earnings per share before purchase price allocation stood at €1.98.
- Gregor Pottmeyer, CFO of Deutsche Börse AG, commented on the results as follows: “Inflation, interest rates, volatility – the financial market environment is still characterised by a high degree of uncertainty. For this reason also the second quarter clearly exceeds our expectations. In addition to strong secular growth, the rising interest rate environment, in particular, is having an increasingly positive effect on net revenue. We expect volatility to remain high in most asset classes and cyclical tailwind thus to be an additional growth engine for our company. We should therefore significantly exceed the initial targets for 2022.”
The analyst and investor conference call will take place on Wednesday, 27 July 2022 at 14:00 CEST. For participation please click here.