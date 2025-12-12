Deutsche Börse Frankfurt Trading Charity Raises €80,000 In Donations

With the help of the “Trading Charity – Trading and Helping” initiative, Deutsche Börse and the seven securities trading banks (specialists) on the Frankfurt trading floor raised a sum of €80,000. The donation amount comes from the transaction and trading fees collected on December 5. Investors who traded stocks, bonds, funds, ETFs, ETCs, or ETNs on the trading venue Deutsche Börse Frankfurt last Friday equally supported all organizations. This year, four charitable organizations are supported: Die Arche, Ambulanter Kinder- und Jugendhospizdienst Frankfurt/Rhein-Main (DKHV e.V.), Kinderhospiz Bärenherz Wiesbaden and Frankfurter Kältebus e.V.. The donation check was handed over today with a Bell Ringing event at Deutsche Börse Frankfurt.



“Volunteering is an invaluable contribution to a strong and solidary community. It not only strengthens social cohesion but also provides hope where it is most needed. We are therefore delighted to donate 80,000 euros to this important cause as part of our Trading Charity. This success is a joint effort, and we would therefore like to express our gratitude to our dedicated specialists on the trading floor and to all investors who have made this possible by trading on the Deutsche Börse Frankfurt trading venue,” says Michael Krogmann, Head of Cash Market Business Development and Board Member of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



The Trading Charity was established in 2015. It is a joint initiative of Deutsche Börse and the specialists operating on the trading floor. All market participants contribute to supporting charitable work and strengthening the local community. Since 2015, a total of more than €980,000 in donations has been collected on the event days. For more information and a list of participating specialists, visit https://live.deutsche-boerse.com/en/charity