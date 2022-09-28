Deutsche Börse Expands Market Data Offering Through Partnership With Santiago Exchange

Deutsche Börse and Chile’s Santiago Exchange have entered a market data partnership under which Deutsche Börse will provide access to the full range of market data products of Latin America’s third-largest exchange. In its role as licensor, Deutsche Börse will offer real-time and delayed data. The corresponding information product includes both the Santiago Exchange Indices and the Santiago Exchange Spot Market.

"The cooperation marks the latest step in an ongoing effort to expand our market data offering for our clients. Following our cooperation with Bolsa Mexicana, concluded in April, this is now our second collaboration with a Latin American stock exchange,” says Alireza Dorfard, Head of Market Data + Services at Deutsche Börse. “Access to Santiago Exchange market data offers new alternatives for our clients seeking to participate in one of the fastest growing economies in South America."

José Antonio Martínez, CEO of the Santiago Stock Exchange said that this collaboration agreement allows the Chilean stock exchange to "expand and facilitate access to the Chilean stock market's information services through an alliance with a global entity, reaching new clients and regions".