Deutsche Börse: Cash Market Trading Volumes In November

Date 01/12/2021

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €198.5 billion in November (previous year: €186.5 billion).


€155.4 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €150.7 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €7.1 billion (previous year: €7.2 billion). Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €5.3 billion (previous year: €5.3 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €37.9 billion (previous year: €30.6 billion).

By type of asset class, equities accounted for €166.6 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €29.0 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.4 billion, in certificates €1.9 billion and in funds €0.3 billion.

The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in November was Daimler AG with €5.5 billion. Deutsche Lufthansa AG led the MDAX with €2.2 billion, while Nordex SE led the SDAX index with €577.6 million. In the ETF segment, the ISHSVII-CORE S+P500 DLACC generated the largest volume with €1.3billion.

Trading volumes November 2021 in billion euros:       

 

Xetra

Frankfurt

Tradegate

Gesamt

Equities

131.3

2.7

32.6

166.6

ETFs/ETCs/ETNs

23.9

0.3

4.9

29.0

Bonds

-

0.3

0.2

0.4

Funds

-

0.1

0.2

0.3

Other Instruments

0.2

1.9

0.1

2.2

Nov ‘21 in total

155.4

5.3

37.9

198.5

Nov ‘20 in total

150.7

5.3

30.6

186.5

Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).