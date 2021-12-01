Deutsche Börse: Cash Market Trading Volumes In November

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €198.5 billion in November (previous year: €186.5 billion).
€155.4 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €150.7 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €7.1 billion (previous year: €7.2 billion). Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €5.3 billion (previous year: €5.3 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €37.9 billion (previous year: €30.6 billion).
By type of asset class, equities accounted for €166.6 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €29.0 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.4 billion, in certificates €1.9 billion and in funds €0.3 billion.
The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in November was Daimler AG with €5.5 billion. Deutsche Lufthansa AG led the MDAX with €2.2 billion, while Nordex SE led the SDAX index with €577.6 million. In the ETF segment, the ISHSVII-CORE S+P500 DLACC generated the largest volume with €1.3billion.
Trading volumes November 2021 in billion euros:
|
Xetra
|
Frankfurt
|
Tradegate
|
Gesamt
|
Equities
|
131.3
|
2.7
|
32.6
|
166.6
|
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs
|
23.9
|
0.3
|
4.9
|
29.0
|
Bonds
|
-
|
0.3
|
0.2
|
0.4
|
Funds
|
-
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
Other Instruments
|
0.2
|
1.9
|
0.1
|
2.2
|
Nov ‘21 in total
|
155.4
|
5.3
|
37.9
|
198.5
|
Nov ‘20 in total
|
150.7
|
5.3
|
30.6
|
186.5
Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).