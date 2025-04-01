Deutsche Börse: Cash Market Trading Volumes In March 2025

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €206.03 billion in March (previous year: 121.13 billion / previous month: €144.88 billion).
€201.09 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €117.16 billion / previous month: €140.51 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €9.58 billion (previous year: €5.86 billion / previous month: €7.03 billion). Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €4.94 billion (previous year: €3.97 billion / previous month: €4.37 billion).
By type of asset class, equities accounted for €166.89 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €36.93 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.90 billion, in certificates €1.24 billion and in funds €0.07 billion.
The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in March was Rheinmetall AG with €17.24 billion. Hensoldt AG led the MDAX with €2.68 billion, while Renk Group AG led the SDAX index with €1.54 billion. In the ETF segment the iShares Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF (DE) generated the largest volume with €1.51 billion.
Trading volumes March 2025 in billion euros:
|
|
Xetra
|
Frankfurt
|
Total
|
Equities
|
164.46
|
2.43
|
166.89
|
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs
|
36.63
|
0.30
|
36.93
|
Bonds
|
-
|
0.90
|
0.90
|
Certificates
|
-
|
1.24
|
1.24
|
Funds
|
-
|
0.07
|
0.07
|
March ‘25 in total
|
201.09
|
4.94
|
206.03
|
February ‘25 in total
|
140.51
|
4.37
|
144.88
|
March ‘24 in total
|
117.16
|
3.97
|
121.13
Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).