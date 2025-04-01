Deutsche Börse: Cash Market Trading Volumes In March 2025

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €206.03 billion in March (previous year: 121.13 billion / previous month: €144.88 billion).

€201.09 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €117.16 billion / previous month: €140.51 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €9.58 billion (previous year: €5.86 billion / previous month: €7.03 billion). Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €4.94 billion (previous year: €3.97 billion / previous month: €4.37 billion).

By type of asset class, equities accounted for €166.89 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €36.93 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.90 billion, in certificates €1.24 billion and in funds €0.07 billion.

The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in March was Rheinmetall AG with €17.24 billion. Hensoldt AG led the MDAX with €2.68 billion, while Renk Group AG led the SDAX index with €1.54 billion. In the ETF segment the iShares Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF (DE) generated the largest volume with €1.51 billion.

Trading volumes March 2025 in billion euros:

Xetra Frankfurt Total Equities 164.46 2.43 166.89 ETFs/ETCs/ETNs 36.63 0.30 36.93 Bonds - 0.90 0.90 Certificates - 1.24 1.24 Funds - 0.07 0.07 March ‘25 in total 201.09 4.94 206.03 February ‘25 in total 140.51 4.37 144.88 March ‘24 in total 117.16 3.97 121.13



Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).