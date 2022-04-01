 Skip to main Content
Deutsche Börse Cash Market Trading Volumes In March

Date 01/04/2022

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €250.5 billion in March (previous year: €206.4 billion).

 

€212.1 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €169.2 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €9.2 billion (previous year: €7.4 billion). Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €4.9 billion (previous year: €5.5 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €33.5 billion (previous year: €31.7 billion).

By type of asset class, equities accounted for €208.7 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €39 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.5 billion, in certificates €1.9 billion and in funds €0.3 billion.

The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in March was Allianz SE with €8.5 billion. Lufthansa AG led the MDAX with €2.3 billion, while Nordex SE led the SDAX index with €702.9 million. In the ETF segment, the iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €2.5 billion.

Trading volumes March 2022 in billion euros:                       

Xetra

Frankfurt

Tradegate

Gesamt

Equities

178.8

2.3

27.7

208.7

ETFs/ETCs/ETNs

33.3

0.3

5.4

39.0

Bonds

-

0.3

0.2

0.5

Funds

-

0.1

0.2

0.3

Other Instruments

-

1.9

-

1.9

March ‘22 in total

212.1

4.9

33.5

250.5

March ‘21 in total

169.2

5.5

31.7

206.4

Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).