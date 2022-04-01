Deutsche Börse Cash Market Trading Volumes In March

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €250.5 billion in March (previous year: €206.4 billion).
€212.1 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €169.2 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €9.2 billion (previous year: €7.4 billion). Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €4.9 billion (previous year: €5.5 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €33.5 billion (previous year: €31.7 billion).
By type of asset class, equities accounted for €208.7 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €39 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.5 billion, in certificates €1.9 billion and in funds €0.3 billion.
The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in March was Allianz SE with €8.5 billion. Lufthansa AG led the MDAX with €2.3 billion, while Nordex SE led the SDAX index with €702.9 million. In the ETF segment, the iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €2.5 billion.
Trading volumes March 2022 in billion euros:
|
Xetra
|
Frankfurt
|
Tradegate
|
Gesamt
|
Equities
|
178.8
|
2.3
|
27.7
|
208.7
|
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs
|
33.3
|
0.3
|
5.4
|
39.0
|
Bonds
|
-
|
0.3
|
0.2
|
0.5
|
Funds
|
-
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
Other Instruments
|
-
|
1.9
|
-
|
1.9
|
March ‘22 in total
|
212.1
|
4.9
|
33.5
|
250.5
|
March ‘21 in total
|
169.2
|
5.5
|
31.7
|
206.4
Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).