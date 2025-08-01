Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Track all markets on TradingView

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

Deutsche Börse Cash Market Trading Volumes In July 2025

Date 01/08/2025

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €137.45 billion in July (previous year: €101.80 billion / previous month: €138.00 billion).

€133.30 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €98.60 billion / previous month: €134.63 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €5.80 billion (previous year: €4.29 billion / previous month: €6.41 billion). Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €4.16 billion (previous year: €3.21 billion / previous month: €3.38 billion).

By type of asset class, equities accounted for €109.24 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €26.19 billion. Turnover in bonds was €1.00 billion, in certificates €0.98 billion and in funds €0.05 billion.

The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in June was Rheinmetall AG with €9.06 billion. RENK Group AG led the MDAX with €1.71 billion, while Salzgitter AG led the SDAX index with €221.17 million. In the ETF segment the iShares Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF (DE) generated the largest volume with €1.23 billion.

Trading volumes July 2025 in billion euros:

 

Xetra

Frankfurt

Total

Equities

107.29

1.95

109.24

ETFs/ETCs/ETNs

26.01

0.18

26.19

Bonds

-

1.00

1.00

Certificates

-

0.98

0.98

Funds

-

0.05

0.05

July ‘25 in total

133.30

4.16

137.45

June ‘25 in total

134.63

3.38

138.00

July ‘24 in total

98.60

3.21

101.80


Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).

Confinity_sky1-min.gif BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg