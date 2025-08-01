Deutsche Börse Cash Market Trading Volumes In July 2025

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €137.45 billion in July (previous year: €101.80 billion / previous month: €138.00 billion).
€133.30 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €98.60 billion / previous month: €134.63 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €5.80 billion (previous year: €4.29 billion / previous month: €6.41 billion). Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €4.16 billion (previous year: €3.21 billion / previous month: €3.38 billion).
By type of asset class, equities accounted for €109.24 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €26.19 billion. Turnover in bonds was €1.00 billion, in certificates €0.98 billion and in funds €0.05 billion.
The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in June was Rheinmetall AG with €9.06 billion. RENK Group AG led the MDAX with €1.71 billion, while Salzgitter AG led the SDAX index with €221.17 million. In the ETF segment the iShares Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF (DE) generated the largest volume with €1.23 billion.
Trading volumes July 2025 in billion euros:
|
|
Xetra
|
Frankfurt
|
Total
|
Equities
|
107.29
|
1.95
|
109.24
|
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs
|
26.01
|
0.18
|
26.19
|
Bonds
|
-
|
1.00
|
1.00
|
Certificates
|
-
|
0.98
|
0.98
|
Funds
|
-
|
0.05
|
0.05
|
July ‘25 in total
|
133.30
|
4.16
|
137.45
|
June ‘25 in total
|
134.63
|
3.38
|
138.00
|
July ‘24 in total
|
98.60
|
3.21
|
101.80
Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).