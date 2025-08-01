Deutsche Börse Cash Market Trading Volumes In July 2025

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €137.45 billion in July (previous year: €101.80 billion / previous month: €138.00 billion).

€133.30 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €98.60 billion / previous month: €134.63 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €5.80 billion (previous year: €4.29 billion / previous month: €6.41 billion). Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €4.16 billion (previous year: €3.21 billion / previous month: €3.38 billion).

By type of asset class, equities accounted for €109.24 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €26.19 billion. Turnover in bonds was €1.00 billion, in certificates €0.98 billion and in funds €0.05 billion.

Trading volumes July 2025 in billion euros:

Xetra Frankfurt Total Equities 107.29 1.95 109.24 ETFs/ETCs/ETNs 26.01 0.18 26.19 Bonds - 1.00 1.00 Certificates - 0.98 0.98 Funds - 0.05 0.05 July ‘25 in total 133.30 4.16 137.45 June ‘25 in total 134.63 3.38 138.00 July ‘24 in total 98.60 3.21 101.80