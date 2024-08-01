Deutsche Börse Cash Market Trading Volumes In July 2024

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of € 101.80 billion in July (previous year: €88.93 billion / previous month: €106.75 billion).
€98.60 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €86.17 billion / previous month: €103.49 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €4.29 billion (previous year: €4.10 billion / previous month: €5.17 billion). Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €3.21 billion (previous year: €2.76 billion / previous month: €3.25 billion).
By type of asset class, equities accounted for €79.78 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €20.37 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.61 billion, in certificates €0.98 billion and in funds €0.05 billion.
The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in July was SAP SE with €5.65 billion. Deutsche Lufthansa AG led the MDAX with €836.27 million, while SUSS MicroTec SE led the SDAX index with €143.65 million. In the ETF segment the iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €633.76 million.
Trading volumes July 2024 in billion euros:
|
|
Xetra
|
Frankfurt
|
Total
|
Equities
|
78.36
|
1.42
|
79.78
|
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs
|
20.24
|
0.14
|
20.37
|
Bonds
|
-
|
0.61
|
0.61
|
Certificates
|
-
|
0.98
|
0.98
|
Funds
|
-
|
0.05
|
0.05
|
July ‘24 in total
|
98.60
|
3.21
|
101.80
|
June ‘24 in total
|
103.49
|
3.25
|
106.75
|
July ‘23 in total
|
86.17
|
2.76
|
88.93
Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).