Deutsche Börse Cash Market Trading Volumes In July 2024

The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in July was SAP SE with €5.65 billion. Deutsche Lufthansa AG led the MDAX with €836.27 million, while SUSS MicroTec SE led the SDAX index with €143.65 million. In the ETF segment the iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €633.76 million.