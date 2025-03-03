Deutsche Börse Cash Market Trading Volumes In February 2025

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €144.88 billion in February (previous year: 108.42 billion / previous month: €129.01 billion).
€140.51 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €104.41 billion / previous month: €124.97 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €7.03 billion (previous year: €4.97 billion / previous month: €5.68 billion). Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €4.37 billion (previous year: €4.01 billion / previous month: €4.04 billion).
By type of asset class, equities accounted for €114.97 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €27.86 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.90 billion, in certificates €1.09 billion and in funds €0.06 billion.
The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in February was Rheinmetall AG with €9.02 billion. Deutsche Lufthansa AG led the MDAX with €1.12 billion, while Renk Group AG led the SDAX index with €704.56 million. In the ETF segment the iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF USD (Acc) generated the largest volume with €861.18 million.
Trading volumes February 2025 in billion euros:
|
|
Xetra
|
Frankfurt
|
Total
|
Equities
|
112.86
|
2.11
|
114.97
|
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs
|
27.65
|
0.20
|
27.86
|
Bonds
|
-
|
0.90
|
0.90
|
Certificates
|
-
|
1.09
|
1.09
|
Funds
|
-
|
0.06
|
0.06
|
February ‘25 in total
|
140.51
|
4.37
|
144.88
|
January ‘25 in total
|
124.97
|
4.04
|
129.01
|
February ‘24 in total
|
104.41
|
4.01
|
108.42
Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).