Deutsche Börse Cash Market Trading Volumes In February 2025

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €144.88 billion in February (previous year: 108.42 billion / previous month: €129.01 billion).

€140.51 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €104.41 billion / previous month: €124.97 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €7.03 billion (previous year: €4.97 billion / previous month: €5.68 billion). Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €4.37 billion (previous year: €4.01 billion / previous month: €4.04 billion).

By type of asset class, equities accounted for €114.97 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €27.86 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.90 billion, in certificates €1.09 billion and in funds €0.06 billion.



Trading volumes February 2025 in billion euros:

Xetra Frankfurt Total Equities 112.86 2.11 114.97 ETFs/ETCs/ETNs 27.65 0.20 27.86 Bonds - 0.90 0.90 Certificates - 1.09 1.09 Funds - 0.06 0.06 February ‘25 in total 140.51 4.37 144.88 January ‘25 in total 124.97 4.04 129.01 February ‘24 in total 104.41 4.01 108.42